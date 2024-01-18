CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $250.51 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $260.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average of $214.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

