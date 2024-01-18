Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CIEN opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
