Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.