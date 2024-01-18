Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

