Davidson Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $267.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $489.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

