Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.04. Denison Mines shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 7,103,774 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DNN. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

