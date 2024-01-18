DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 2,734 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DexCom stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
