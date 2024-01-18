DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 2,902 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00.

DXCM opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

