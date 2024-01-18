DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,471 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 166.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 81.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $141.89 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

