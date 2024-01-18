Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,541 shares of company stock worth $12,560,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.