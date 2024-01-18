Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

