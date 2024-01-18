Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Sells 370 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $483.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

