East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.