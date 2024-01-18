Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,221 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

