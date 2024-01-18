Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 163,650 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 10.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

