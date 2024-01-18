Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 714 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 635.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 603,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $25,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.