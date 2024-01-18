Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 97 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.41 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.