Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,178 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 1.1 %

Xylem stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

