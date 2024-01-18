Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $126.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.