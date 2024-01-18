Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 110,378 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $75,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.71 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.