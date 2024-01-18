Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE IRM opened at $65.34 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.