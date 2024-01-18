Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after buying an additional 1,118,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

