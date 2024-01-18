Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

