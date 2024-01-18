Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron worth $173,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

