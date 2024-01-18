Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.