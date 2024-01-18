Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.34 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.16% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,451.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 306,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

