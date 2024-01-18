Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.42 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,584 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after buying an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 322,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,971,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,431,000 after purchasing an additional 615,149 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

