Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

