Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.54 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp
In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KeyCorp Stock Performance
Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
KeyCorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.
KeyCorp Profile
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
