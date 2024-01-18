Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Centene by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

