Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.56 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of GATX worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,890,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GATX

GATX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

