Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 135.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 14,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
Sempra Stock Performance
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
