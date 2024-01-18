Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 11,837 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

