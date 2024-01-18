Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.8 %

APH stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

