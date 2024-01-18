Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

