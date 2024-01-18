Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

