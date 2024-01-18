Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,640 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 122.3% in the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 116,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

NYSE ELF opened at $162.87 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

