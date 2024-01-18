Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 320 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $712.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $710.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.35. The firm has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

