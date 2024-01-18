Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

