Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

