First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $53,337.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,211.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.25 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

