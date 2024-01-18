First Interstate Bank Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a market cap of $489.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $267.10.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
