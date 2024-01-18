Foster Group Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

