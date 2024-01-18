GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

