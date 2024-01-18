Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Stake Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.35% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CATH opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.