GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.