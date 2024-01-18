Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.31% of Grid Dynamics worth $30,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.24 million, a P/E ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,400 shares of company stock valued at $716,104. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.