Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

