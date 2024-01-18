Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hycroft Mining stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMCW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

