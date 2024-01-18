IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Yujiro S. Hata Sells 12,261 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $490,930.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $18,212,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $17,009,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

