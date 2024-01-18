IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Briseno Andres Ruiz Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,463.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Briseno Andres Ruiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Guggenheim cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,171,000 after buying an additional 141,844 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

